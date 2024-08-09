Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.75 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.18.

Porch Group Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 1,348,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,978. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

