Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Porch Group Trading Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 1,331,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,898. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. Porch Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

