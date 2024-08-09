PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $6.75 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

