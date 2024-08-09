Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

