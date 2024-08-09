Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Powerfleet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.
About Powerfleet
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Powerfleet
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.