Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.69. Powerfleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

