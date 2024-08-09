Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.00.

Shares of PBH traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$85.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,978. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

