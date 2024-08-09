Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 103 ($1.32) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 92.75 ($1.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,637.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

