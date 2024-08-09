Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 103 ($1.32) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.3 %
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
