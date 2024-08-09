ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

ProAssurance Stock Up 16.3 %

NYSE PRA traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 590,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,682. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

