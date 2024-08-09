Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$303.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.2 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.
Progyny Trading Up 3.4 %
Progyny stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 1,039,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,826. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.