Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$303.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.2 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 3.4 %

Progyny stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 1,039,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,826. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink cut shares of Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

