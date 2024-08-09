Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prologis were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

PLD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 856,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

