Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37, Zacks reports.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

TARA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 52,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,588 shares of company stock worth $671,847. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

