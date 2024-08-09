Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 577,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,370. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

