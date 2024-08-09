Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 343,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

