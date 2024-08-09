Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT) Shares Down 33.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,012,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13).

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.55.

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Magnit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.