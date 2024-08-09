PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.79% from the company’s current price.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.57 million, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $200,175.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,449. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 28,255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $4,711,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

