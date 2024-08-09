PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Macquarie

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $24.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of PUBM traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,861. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $672.56 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $99,733.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,826.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

