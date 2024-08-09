PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $13.82. PubMatic shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1,030,021 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUBM. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $697.52 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

