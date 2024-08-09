Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.83 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,169,372.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $294,859. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 366,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 120,104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

