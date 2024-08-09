Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Craig Hallum

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 107,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,616. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 138,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $142,999.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 663,669 shares in the company, valued at $683,579.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.