Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. 2,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

