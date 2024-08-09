Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCO. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,505,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

