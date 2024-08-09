Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Issued By DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after buying an additional 223,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,448,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.