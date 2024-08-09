Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Boosted by Cormark (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $9,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,482,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,339,000 after purchasing an additional 244,155 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

