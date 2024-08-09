Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

CNK opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 9.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

