Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

