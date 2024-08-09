Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTT. Northland Securities lowered inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, inTEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

INTT opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.96.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of inTEST by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

