Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Cut by Roth Capital

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.17.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.57.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

