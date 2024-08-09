Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

