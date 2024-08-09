Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

OR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,644,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

