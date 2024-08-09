Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$202.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$202.00 and a 52 week high of C$297.89. The firm has a market cap of C$690.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$218.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$238.24.

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

