Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KWR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $157.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

