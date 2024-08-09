Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.46 to $5.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.5 million to $601.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.15 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $126.63. 14,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. Qualys has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

