Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.01. 125,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Qualys by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 45.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 52,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.