Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $319.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.09.

PWR opened at $262.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

