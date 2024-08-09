Qubic Trading Down 1.1% This Week (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Qubic has a market cap of $198.72 million and $1.77 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubic has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 108,929,085,179,650 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000177 USD and is up 10.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,957,669.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

