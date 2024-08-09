Ramaco Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.17. 124,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,124. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

