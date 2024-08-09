Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Posts Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
