Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Posts Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

