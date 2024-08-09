Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.79

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

