Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. 168,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

