Rarible (RARI) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.93 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002668 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $931,499.41 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Rarible Profile
Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rarible
