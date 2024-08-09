Raymond James Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $170.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperformer” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. 137,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,041. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

