Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Reading International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reading International

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Reading International comprises 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.