Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Reading International Price Performance
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Reading International comprises 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
