Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Issues Earnings Results

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of Reddit stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,908,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,545. Reddit has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.