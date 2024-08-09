Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,407,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 4,441,216 shares.The stock last traded at $52.07 and had previously closed at $54.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDDT. Bank of America upped their target price on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Reddit Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,618,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $36,990,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,876,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

