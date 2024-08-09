Redfin (RDFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):

8/8/2024 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Redfin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Redfin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/3/2024 – Redfin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 4,098,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

