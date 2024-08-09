Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,117.27

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,117.27 and last traded at $1,116.91, with a volume of 18474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,113.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,051.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $986.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,561 shares of company stock valued at $65,067,213 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.