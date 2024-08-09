Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $235.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $201.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.23. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

