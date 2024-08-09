Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $23.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RLAY. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 24,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,114. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $884.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,052 shares of company stock valued at $988,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 241,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

