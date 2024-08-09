Reliant Wealth Planning Purchases 7,963 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.73. 632,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

