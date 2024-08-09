Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Renasant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Renasant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Renasant by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth $4,124,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.